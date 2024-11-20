These Reimagined Vintage Beauty Ads Call for Action

"What would society look like today had equal and fair representation existed in the past?" is the question that photographer Julia Comita and makeup artist Brenna Drury posed in 2021 for their first Prim 'N Poppin' photo campaign that tackled outdated beauty standards and issues regarding diversity, equity and inclusion post-pandemic during Trump's first presidency.

In response to the results of this year's election, they duo have a new question in mind: What happens to society when diversity and representation in beauty become taken for granted? With the rights of women and trans people on the line, would our differences be criminalized today if something as simple as representation in beauty ads represented the diversity of the US? In regards to casting for its second iteration, Prim 'N Poppin' features transgender, queer and non-binary models, that also show variety in maturity, body and race.

As we approach 2025, the founding duo is noticing a decline in conversations around representation and a slowing down of movements toward authentic DEI. "The values surrounding the DEI movement have been radically reversed, leading to a rollback of human rights and public antagony against women, queer folk, disabled individuals, Asian and Black and brown communities," Comita and Drury said in a statement. "What we perceived to be solid gains in equality were, in fact, incredibly fragile." The two have also taken into account that the multibillion-dollar beauty industry is stronger than ever, and that it holds a unique form of power, from creating and marketing products and engaging with consumers. As both creative in the industry and consumers of beauty products, they see the potential impact it can all have on social and economic progress, both through its ability to define the standard of beauty as well as continue hiring employees and empowering brands from historically underrepresented communities. That's why Prim ‘n Poppin’ is back to call out to the industry to keep the conversation around equality and representation at the forefront of current and future decision-making. In their final call for action, the two added: "Beauty, we love you. We’re personally so grateful to work in an industry where we see positive social impact happening alongside colorful self-expression. Now more than ever, we have work to do! As our friend and fellow beauty lover the writer Koko Ntuen says, 'Who says activism can’t be glamorous?'"

