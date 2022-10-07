In the midst of the pandemic when it looked like the possibility of live music was still an out-of-reach dream, Fred Again and the Blessed Madonna released the song "Marea (We've Lost Dancing)." On the deep house cut, Fred samples the Blessed Madonna's heart-wrenching voicemail as she reflects on the connection that the pandemic robbed from us. She emphasizes how we took these sacred dancefloors for granted, mourning the loss of the unspoken bond that comes from movement. With no words spoken, so much can be said.

The song takes a hopeful turn. From a fellow DJ to another, she provides a jolt of confidence:

"If I can live through this next six months, day by day, if I can live through this - what comes next will be marvelous."

In 2022, festivals are now in full swing. One of the year's most surprising additions was Portola Music Festival, whose stellar inaugural lineup found some of dance music and electronic's biggest names convening for a weekend on San Francisco's Pier 80, utilizing the industrial physical landscape juxtaposed against the beautiful water.

Alongside Fred Again and the Blessed Madonna, Portola included something for everyone. Living legends The Chemical Brothers and Kaytranada played alongside provocateurs Slayyyter and Yves Tumor. Channel Tres, Dawn Richard and Yaeji brought their infectious, body-shaking dance music to thousands. From all across the globe, artists and fans alike celebrated live music and each other, basking in the rich history of the Bay Area and remembering what music is all about: connection.

Check out some exclusive photos from Portola Music Festival below.

Fred Again.