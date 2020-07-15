Pornhub Launches Initiative For Small Businesses Affected By COVID-19

In an attempt to mitigate the effects of the ongoing global shutdown, Pornhub has launched a new relief initiative to help small businesses that have been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic,





On Tuesday, the porn streaming giant announced their Big Package stimulus project, which seeks to harness the site's 130 million daily users for good by awarding one billion ad impressions to 100 small businesses around the world.

"We noticed that when it comes to which businesses are more easily bouncing back from the pandemic – size matters – and over 100,000 small businesses have already permanently closed due to coronavirus," Pornhub vice president Corey Price said in a press release.

"Bolstering an eclectic user base made up of various demographics, businesses that advertise with us are not only able to connect with their target audience, but enhance their overall brand visibility," Price added, "Especially during this time when the world is more digitally connected than ever."

In terms of the details, only companies with 100 employees or less are eligible to apply and will be chosen by an internal Pornhub panel. Each chosen business will then be able to create a series of customized ads served by TrafficJunky and strategized to their respective locations.

To be considered for the initiative, small business owners can check out the Big Package website, here.