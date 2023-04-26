A Night of Latex, Silicone and Hedonism at the Fifth Annual Pornhub Awards
Sex & Dating

A Night of Latex, Silicone and Hedonism at the Fifth Annual Pornhub Awards

This past Friday on April 21, the porn industry glitterati and its horny supporters gathered in eccentric millionaire Jimmy Goldstein’s hedonistic Los Angeles mansion for the Fifth Annual Pornhub Awards. Attendees turned out in their most provocative latex, fishnet and leather numbers, honoring the racy aesthetic and kinky textures that represent sex work the most.

This is the fifth year Pornhub has gathered its fan-favorite talent and its loudest enthusiasts to honor the outstanding performers across Pornhub’s unconventional categories. While there was no actual awards ceremony, winners Abella Danger, Johnny Sins, Riley Reid and others were rewarded with cash prizes, while Pornhub made a separate donation to grassroots social justice organization Sex Workers Outreach Project Behind Bars.

Related | Stormy Daniels Is Here For Real Himbo-Daddy Romance

The sleek nightclub attached to Jimmy Goldstein’s Beverly Hills pad — famous for hosting A-Lister parties and its stylish appearances in cult-favorite movies like The Big Lebowski and Charlie’s Angles — was perhaps the most fitting location for the exclusive (and naughty) celebration. From adult megastar nominee Stormy Daniels (who received a Lifetime Achievement Award), Riley Reid and Johnny Sins to celebrity guests Jessie Andrews, Jordan Firstman and Symone as well as their buzzy headliner Diplo — the crowd was teaming with Hollywood’s biggest names.

Many of the daring looks of the night were courtesy of celebrated fashion designer Luis De Javier, who created custom pieces for the erotic occasion, showcasing his sexually-charged designs on Pornhub Ambassadors Asa Akira, Kira Noir and Natassia Dreams. De Javier also opened his archive to dress nominees Cherie Deville, Kayley Gunner, Kazumi, Luna Star and Scarlit Scandal.

Related | How Pornhub Helped Luis De Javier Stage an Epic NYFW Debut

The Pornhub Awards is the only awards show that functions entirely through data, using video views and porn star searches to determine the winners based on popularity. This year's awards included over 50 categories, the most in its history, with a focus on inclusivity and diversity. New categories introduced this year were Top Male Blowjob Performer, Favorite Collab and Favorite Fitness Model.

See below for a full list of winners from the Fifth Annual Pornhub Awards!

Lifetime Achievement Award

Stormy Daniels

Most Popular Female Newcomer

Sky Bri

Most Popular Female Performer

Abella Danger

Most Popular Female By Women

Eva Elfie

Most Popular Male Newcomer

Curlyheadedfck

Most Popular Male Performer

Johnny Sins

Most Popular Male By Women

Ricky Johnson

Most Popular Trans Male

Austin Spears

Most Popular Trans Female

Emma Rose

Most Popular Gay Male Performer

Cade Maddox

Most Popular Amateur Model

Sweetie Fox

Most Popular Couple

yinyleon

Most Popular Male By Women

Ricky Johnson

Most Popular Gay Channel

CzechHunter

Most Popular Trans Channel

DreamTranny

Most Popular Channel

Brazzers

Most Popular Network

TeamSkeet

Top Anal Performer - Female

Emily Willis

Top Anal Performer - Male

Tyler Wu

Top Big Tits Performer

Violet Myers

Top BBW Performer

Gwen Adora

Top Blowjob Performer - Female

Kira Noir

Top Blowjob Performer - Male

Kai

Top Big Dick Performer

Dredd

Top Cumshot Performer

Dante Colle

Top Fetish Performer

Serenity Cox

Top Lesbian Performer

Riley Reid

Top DP Performer

Angela White

Top MILF Performer

Cherie DeVille

Top Cosplay Performer

Purple Bitch

Top Female Solo Performer

MissBNasty

Top Squirting Performer

Morgpie

Top Twink Performer

CollegeTwinks

Top Daddy Performer

Seattle Dad

Nicest Tits

Angela White

Best Dick

Johnny Sins

Nicest Pussy

Sky Bri

Hottest Ass

Abella Danger

Favorite Newcomer

Kazumi

Favorite MILF

Cory Chase

Favorite Inked Model

Connie Perignon

Favorite BBW

Victoria Cakes

Favorite Fetish Model

Charlotte Sartre

Favorite Fitness Model

LeoLulu

Favorite Cosplayer

Purple Bitch

Favorite Couple

JellyFilledGirls

Favorite Gay Model

Josh Moore

Favorite Trans Model

Chanel Santini

Favorite Social Media Personality

Violet Myers

Favorite Channel

BangBrosNetwork

Favorite Gay Channel

Family Dick

Favorite Collab

Angela White

Photo courtesy of Pornhub, Jason Sean Weiss/BFA and Sandy Kim

From Your Site Articles

Sign Up for the Morning PAPER
Music

aespa Ditches the Metaverse for the 'Real World'

by Peyton Gatewood