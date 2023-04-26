Sex & Dating
A Night of Latex, Silicone and Hedonism at the Fifth Annual Pornhub Awards
This past Friday on April 21, the porn industry glitterati and its horny supporters gathered in eccentric millionaire Jimmy Goldstein’s hedonistic Los Angeles mansion for the Fifth Annual Pornhub Awards. Attendees turned out in their most provocative latex, fishnet and leather numbers, honoring the racy aesthetic and kinky textures that represent sex work the most.
This is the fifth year Pornhub has gathered its fan-favorite talent and its loudest enthusiasts to honor the outstanding performers across Pornhub’s unconventional categories. While there was no actual awards ceremony, winners Abella Danger, Johnny Sins, Riley Reid and others were rewarded with cash prizes, while Pornhub made a separate donation to grassroots social justice organization Sex Workers Outreach Project Behind Bars.
The sleek nightclub attached to Jimmy Goldstein’s Beverly Hills pad — famous for hosting A-Lister parties and its stylish appearances in cult-favorite movies like The Big Lebowski and Charlie’s Angles — was perhaps the most fitting location for the exclusive (and naughty) celebration. From adult megastar nominee Stormy Daniels (who received a Lifetime Achievement Award), Riley Reid and Johnny Sins to celebrity guests Jessie Andrews, Jordan Firstman and Symone as well as their buzzy headliner Diplo — the crowd was teaming with Hollywood’s biggest names.
Many of the daring looks of the night were courtesy of celebrated fashion designer Luis De Javier, who created custom pieces for the erotic occasion, showcasing his sexually-charged designs on Pornhub Ambassadors Asa Akira, Kira Noir and Natassia Dreams. De Javier also opened his archive to dress nominees Cherie Deville, Kayley Gunner, Kazumi, Luna Star and Scarlit Scandal.
The Pornhub Awards is the only awards show that functions entirely through data, using video views and porn star searches to determine the winners based on popularity. This year's awards included over 50 categories, the most in its history, with a focus on inclusivity and diversity. New categories introduced this year were Top Male Blowjob Performer, Favorite Collab and Favorite Fitness Model.
See below for a full list of winners from the Fifth Annual Pornhub Awards!
Lifetime Achievement Award
Stormy Daniels
Most Popular Female Newcomer
Sky Bri
Most Popular Female Performer
Abella Danger
Most Popular Female By Women
Eva Elfie
Most Popular Male Newcomer
Curlyheadedfck
Most Popular Male Performer
Johnny Sins
Most Popular Male By Women
Ricky Johnson
Most Popular Trans Male
Austin Spears
Most Popular Trans Female
Emma Rose
Most Popular Gay Male Performer
Cade Maddox
Most Popular Amateur Model
Sweetie Fox
Most Popular Couple
yinyleon
Most Popular Gay Channel
CzechHunter
Most Popular Trans Channel
DreamTranny
Most Popular Channel
Brazzers
Most Popular Network
TeamSkeet
Top Anal Performer - Female
Emily Willis
Top Anal Performer - Male
Tyler Wu
Top Big Tits Performer
Violet Myers
Top BBW Performer
Gwen Adora
Top Blowjob Performer - Female
Kira Noir
Top Blowjob Performer - Male
Kai
Top Big Dick Performer
DreddTop Cumshot Performer
Dante Colle
Top Fetish Performer
Serenity Cox
Top Lesbian Performer
Riley Reid
Top DP Performer
Angela White
Top MILF Performer
Cherie DeVille
Top Cosplay Performer
Purple Bitch
Top Female Solo Performer
MissBNasty
Top Squirting Performer
Morgpie
Top Twink Performer
CollegeTwinks
Top Daddy Performer
Seattle Dad
Nicest Tits
Angela White
Best Dick
Johnny Sins
Nicest Pussy
Sky Bri
Hottest Ass
Abella Danger
Favorite Newcomer
KazumiFavorite MILF
Cory Chase
Favorite Inked Model
Connie Perignon
Favorite BBW
Victoria Cakes
Favorite Fetish Model
Charlotte Sartre
Favorite Fitness Model
LeoLulu
Favorite Cosplayer
Purple Bitch
Favorite Couple
JellyFilledGirls
Favorite Gay Model
Josh Moore
Favorite Trans Model
Chanel Santini
Favorite Social Media Personality
Violet Myers
Favorite Channel
BangBrosNetwork
Favorite Gay Channel
Family Dick
Favorite Collab
Angela White
Photo courtesy of Pornhub, Jason Sean Weiss/BFA and Sandy Kim