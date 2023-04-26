A Night of Latex, Silicone and Hedonism at the Fifth Annual Pornhub Awards

This past Friday on April 21, the porn industry glitterati and its horny supporters gathered in eccentric millionaire Jimmy Goldstein’s hedonistic Los Angeles mansion for the Fifth Annual Pornhub Awards. Attendees turned out in their most provocative latex, fishnet and leather numbers, honoring the racy aesthetic and kinky textures that represent sex work the most.

This is the fifth year Pornhub has gathered its fan-favorite talent and its loudest enthusiasts to honor the outstanding performers across Pornhub’s unconventional categories. While there was no actual awards ceremony, winners Abella Danger, Johnny Sins, Riley Reid and others were rewarded with cash prizes, while Pornhub made a separate donation to grassroots social justice organization Sex Workers Outreach Project Behind Bars.

The sleek nightclub attached to Jimmy Goldstein’s Beverly Hills pad — famous for hosting A-Lister parties and its stylish appearances in cult-favorite movies like The Big Lebowski and Charlie’s Angles — was perhaps the most fitting location for the exclusive (and naughty) celebration. From adult megastar nominee Stormy Daniels (who received a Lifetime Achievement Award), Riley Reid and Johnny Sins to celebrity guests Jessie Andrews, Jordan Firstman and Symone as well as their buzzy headliner Diplo — the crowd was teaming with Hollywood’s biggest names.

Many of the daring looks of the night were courtesy of celebrated fashion designer Luis De Javier, who created custom pieces for the erotic occasion, showcasing his sexually-charged designs on Pornhub Ambassadors Asa Akira, Kira Noir and Natassia Dreams. De Javier also opened his archive to dress nominees Cherie Deville, Kayley Gunner, Kazumi, Luna Star and Scarlit Scandal.

The Pornhub Awards is the only awards show that functions entirely through data, using video views and porn star searches to determine the winners based on popularity. This year's awards included over 50 categories, the most in its history, with a focus on inclusivity and diversity. New categories introduced this year were Top Male Blowjob Performer, Favorite Collab and Favorite Fitness Model.

See below for a full list of winners from the Fifth Annual Pornhub Awards!

Lifetime Achievement Award Stormy Daniels Most Popular Female Newcomer

Sky Bri Most Popular Female Performer

Abella Danger Most Popular Female By Women Eva Elfie

Most Popular Male Newcomer

Curlyheadedfck Most Popular Male Performer

Johnny Sins Most Popular Male By Women

Ricky Johnson

Most Popular Trans Male

Austin Spears Most Popular Trans Female

Emma Rose Most Popular Gay Male Performer

Cade Maddox

Most Popular Amateur Model

Sweetie Fox Most Popular Couple

yinyleon Most Popular Male By Women

Ricky Johnson

Most Popular Gay Channel CzechHunter Most Popular Trans Channel

DreamTranny Most Popular Channel

Brazzers Most Popular Network TeamSkeet

Top Anal Performer - Female Emily Willis Top Anal Performer - Male Tyler Wu Top Big Tits Performer Violet Myers Top BBW Performer Gwen Adora Top Blowjob Performer - Female Kira Noir Top Blowjob Performer - Male Kai

Top Big Dick Performer Dredd Top Cumshot Performer Dante Colle Top Fetish Performer

Serenity Cox Top Lesbian Performer Riley Reid Top DP Performer Angela White Top MILF Performer Cherie DeVille



Top Cosplay Performer Purple Bitch Top Female Solo Performer MissBNasty Top Squirting Performer Morgpie Top Twink Performer CollegeTwinks Top Daddy Performer Seattle Dad

Nicest Tits Angela White Best Dick Johnny Sins Nicest Pussy Sky Bri Hottest Ass Abella Danger

Favorite Newcomer Kazumi Favorite MILF Cory Chase Favorite Inked Model Connie Perignon Favorite BBW Victoria Cakes Favorite Fetish Model Charlotte Sartre Favorite Fitness Model LeoLulu

Favorite Cosplayer Purple Bitch Favorite Couple JellyFilledGirls Favorite Gay Model Josh Moore Favorite Trans Model Chanel Santini Favorite Social Media Personality Violet Myers

Favorite Channel BangBrosNetwork Favorite Gay Channel Family Dick Favorite Collab Angela White