The Sixth Annual Pornhub Awards Brought the SEKS

Pornhub continues to expand its reach over culture with its now-annual awards show, and this year, the looks had everyone talking.
At this year’s festivities, hosted by Riki Rachtman in Los Angeles, performers like Angela White, Alex Adams, Rhyheim Shabazz, and more took home the gold. (Well, technically orange, as the trophies are designed by Peter Saville to look like the molecular structure for serotonin.) Former dominatrix Julia Fox also made an appearance to present “Most Popular Female Performer” to Angela White.
Most interestingly, Fox was not just a guest presenter, but the night’s de facto fashion mistress. Celebrity stylist Briana Andalore and PAPER fav SEKS contributed custom looks for the attending performers, with beats provided by TRASHWORLD. For context, Fox discovered SEKS on Instagram in 2022, after which she hooked them up with Andalore, her stylist. SEKS designer Abel Cepeda Ljoka and Andalore’s meet-cute via Fox was the most serendipitous union in fashion that year. Not only did it change the trajectory of their brand, together with Fox, Andalore and Ljoka redefined her look as one of New York’s coolest individuals.
The night honored advocate, luminary and NYC legend Cecilia Gentili, who tragically died earlier this year, on February 6. To honor her memory, Alexzandra Kekesi delivered a tribute to Gentili, while Natassia Dreams accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award in her stead. Pornhub also made donations to COIN — Cecilia’s Occupational Inclusion Network — alongside its annual pledge to SWOP Behind Bars, and a donation to Callen-Lorde Community Health Centre, which serves many in New York’s trans community and beyond.
Check out photos from the event, below. Not only did Julia Fox turn a look last night, just about everyone did!
