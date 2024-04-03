The Sixth Annual Pornhub Awards Brought the SEKS

Pornhub continues to expand its reach over culture with its now-annual awards show, and this year, the looks had everyone talking.



At this year’s festivities, hosted by Riki Rachtman in Los Angeles, performers like Angela White, Alex Adams, Rhyheim Shabazz, and more took home the gold. (Well, technically orange, as the trophies are designed by Peter Saville to look like the molecular structure for serotonin.) Former dominatrix Julia Fox also made an appearance to present “Most Popular Female Performer” to Angela White.

Most interestingly, Fox was not just a guest presenter, but the night’s de facto fashion mistress. Celebrity stylist Briana Andalore and PAPER fav SEKS contributed custom looks for the attending performers, with beats provided by TRASHWORLD. For context, Fox discovered SEKS on Instagram in 2022, after which she hooked them up with Andalore, her stylist. SEKS designer Abel Cepeda Ljoka and Andalore’s meet-cute via Fox was the most serendipitous union in fashion that year. Not only did it change the trajectory of their brand, together with Fox, Andalore and Ljoka redefined her look as one of New York’s coolest individuals.

