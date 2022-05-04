In the wake of the Supreme Court draft opinion being published by Politico this week, showing that the court planned to overturn Roe v. Wade , people everywhere are speaking out in favor of a woman’s right to choose. Among them is Phoebe Bridgers , who shared a tweet yesterday calling for donations to abortion rights groups, mentioning her own experience with Planned Parenthood.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access,” she tweeted , along with a list of places to donate.

After the draft opinion was originally leaked, SCOTUS itself confirmed its validity. In it, Justice Samuel Alito writes, “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

If this opinion is published — which will likely take another couple months — it would remove a woman’s right to an abortion at the federal level. Those decisions would then come down to the state level, which could be troublesome in many areas of the United States . President Joe Biden released a statement soon after the draft opinion got out, saying he values a woman’s right to have an abortion if she so chooses. “I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned,” he wrote, adding that it will be in voters’ hands to select elected officials who are pro-choice.

Before this decision is put into place, SCOTUS will continue to deliberate and discuss. And like Politico pointed out, it’s possible that votes within the court can change, swaying the decision. Angry people everywhere are organizing to protest the decision, speak out about their own abortion stories, and invite others to donate to the cause. Countless other celebrities and non-celebrities alike are making their voices heard right now in hopes of making a change. Along with Bridgers’ abortion story, Halsey shared a lengthy Instagram post with their followers slamming the impending decision by writing, “The effects of this decision will spiral into lethal situations for our entire country. Most seriously impacting people of color, rural areas and socioeconomically impacted communities. The time to take action is now.”