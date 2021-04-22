Published by Mystery Wire and Extraordinary Beliefs earlier this month, the creepy footage shows a tribute-shaped object blinking as it zooms through the sky. It's a little unsettling to look at — especially since we have a strong hunch that what we're looking at is something otherworldly. Other captured photos showed something shaped like a sphere, and something else shaped like an acorn.
Speaking to CNN, Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough revealed that it wouldn't be discussing the revealed images and videos at length.
"As we have said before, to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those initially designated as UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena)," she said.
Gough also also revealed that the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, which was created last August to investigate the military's UFO sightings, has "included these incidents in their ongoing examinations."
Whatever is here seems to have been on this planet awhile. Last year, the Pentagon shared three videos that showcased "unidentified aerial phenomena."
At the time, Gough said in a statement, on behalf of the Pentagon, that "after a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena.