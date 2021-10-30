Two of European television's leading men of the moment are coming together for a new project. Normal People's Paul Mescal and The Crown's Josh O'Connor will be playing leads in a gay romance film.

The film is entitled The History of Sound, based on an award-winning short story by Ben Shattuck. And for the roles, the actors will be trading their British and Irish accents for American ones. The film follows two young men during the time of World War I who make it their mission to document the lives, voices and music of Americans across the country through sound. And as they make their way through the U.S., they fall in love.

According to Deadline, Mescal will be playing the role of Lionel and O'Connor will be playing David. The film will be directed by filmmaker Oliver Hermanus.

"Paul and Josh are two of the most promising actors of their generation who will share with us deeply soulful performances," Hermanus told Variety. This is an unexpected love story that needs to be told — it is a journey through the life of America, across the 20th century and the traditions of American folk music, all seen through the bond between two men immersed in the history of sound. This undeniably powerful story will certainly resonate with audiences the world over."

Production for the film is set to begin in the summer of 2022. And shooting will be done mostly in the U.S., as well as a couple of locations in the U.K. and Italy.