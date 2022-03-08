The end of Paris Fashion Week closes another month-long round of shows for Fall 2022. See the most talked about moments, coolest parties and buzziest presentations, below.

Ninamounah Makes a Statement on the Runway With Mark Bryan and Richie Shazam

The first model at Ninamounah's show walked out in complete silence with no music — his t-shirt depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin with devil horns drawn over his head and "No War" prinited on the back. (The Amsterdam-based brand will be selling the shirt, where all sales proceeds will go to United Help Ukraine.)

Afterwards, a few notable models emerged including Richie Shazam in a black leather coat, metallic skirt and graphic "Ninamounah" earrings; and style star Mark Bryan, the bald straight guy known for wearing skirts and heels, came out in a black and white paint splattered jacket with matching knee-high boots. Creative Betsy Johnson lent her art directing expertise to the show, and the collection went big on elastic coats, gathered dresses, skin-exposing zippers, slashed seams and corsetry.

Coco Rocha Hosts Evening Celebrating Her Investment in P00LS

Coco Rocha (Photo via BFA)

A swanky dinner in a private apartment above Parisian hotspot Serpent à Plume on the Place des Vosges brought together names like Derek Blasberg, Ivy Getty, Hugo Comte and CT Hedden to toast supermodel Coco Rocha's investment in P00LS, a buzzy new social token platform that was founded last year by French entrepreneur Hugo Renaudin and launched its first creator, BLOND:ISH, last December at Art Basel Miami.

“P00LS has the power to revolutionize how we view and value creators” said Rocha, who later was swinging from the ceiling at the afterparty downstairs. “I'm thrilled I get to support, advise and invest in the amazing team making this vision for Web3 a reality. To celebrate with P00LS and friends in Paris, the center of my fashion universe, is a huge treat for me.”

Roger Vivier's Swan-Themed Presentation 

Courtesy of Roger Vivier

The most immersive presentation of PFW hands-down belonged to Roger Vivier. Creative director Gherardo Felloni continued his Hotel Vivier concept with an inviting spectacle that featured everything from giant swans, circus-like performers and cabaret-style characters showing off the brand's bedazzled shoes and flashy accessories while artisans stationed throughout showcased the precision of their shoe-making skills.

The Mini Lives On at Miu Miu

Photo via Getty

After pretty much dominating the fashion landscape the past few months with their mini skirt sets that showed up on virtually every magazine cover and celebrity, Miu Miu picked up right where they left off last season with more belted minis (this time the skirts are more tennis-style) and extremely cropped sweaters. The biggest surprise was seeing men on the runway (they shuttered their men's line 14 years ago), which was not a return to menswear officially but just a display of gender-free dressing, as the androgynous looks both men and women demonstrated.

Balloons, Lips and Cars at Loewe

Photo via Getty

Loewe's fixation on all things odd, novelty and surrealism continued again this season with balloons, pursed lips and automobile dresses as some of the strangest yet most talked-about pieces for Fall. Other standout looks included moulded leather dresses, felt bustiers, balloon bras and lip breastplates.

VTMNTS (Not Vetements) Makes Its IRL Runway Debut

Photo courtesy of VTMNTS

Vetements, now under the sole purview of Guram Gvasalia (his brother Demna left years ago for Balenciaga), launched a new line a few weeks ago called VTMNTS, which held its first IRL runway show this week. “VETEMENTS is built on deconstruction and twisting patterns to redefine the whole nature of a garment," Guram said, distinguishing the two. "VTMNTS is built on garment construction using the most advance technologies mixed up with sartorial tailoring tricks invented centuries ago."

Zendaya Goes Full Pink at Valentino

Photo via Getty

Zendaya, who's starred in several campaigns now for Valentino as its current face, caused a frenzy when she arrived at the brand's fashion show wearing head-to-toe pink as a nod to creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli's new "Pink PP" collection shown on the runway, which was almost entirely rendered in a unique Pantone shade of pink created specifically for the brand.

Balenciaga Faces the Elements

Photography: Thyago Sainte

In what was perhaps the most visually arresting through scenography-wise, Balenciaga's show had models bracing a flurry of wind and snow while walking around a giant dome while holding trash bag accessories. The Ukraine-Russia conflict was also embedded throughout, with t-shirts printed in the colors of the Ukranian flag laid on every seat and a printed statement from Demna noted that love must win (he was a child refugee who fled war in Georgia in the '90s).

Sacai Debuts Cartier Collection at Runway Show

Photography: Maria Valentino / MCV Photo

Sacai's Chitose Abe unveiled her first collaboration with Cartier at her Fall 2022 runway show, where she reimagined the brand's signature Trinity styles in a new six-piece collection — including a ring, bracelet, earrings and necklace.

