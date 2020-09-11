PAPER People: @shreksdumpster

For most of 2020, our world has been reduced to the experiences we have on our phones. And TikTokers have been leading the charge in creating viral entertainment that keeps us scrolling for hours and hours. So this year's PAPER People shifts its focus exclusively to TikTok — the breakout app our President wanted to ban, that launched sleeper hits and massive pop careers, that ushered in an entirely new generation of influence. Meet our 20 favorites across comedy, fashion, social justice and more, who are owning their spaces and racking in millions of likes. (And follow PAPER on TikTok).

19-year-old TikTok creator Sarah Lugor's handle is... @shreksdumpster. Need we say more? Whether she's going off about how her mom won't let her dress like a grandma or creating relatable college COVID content, she's always on point. Lugor started out on TikTok in 2018 and became an official TikTok creator ambassador this year, complete with neon plaque memorializing her amazing handle. We can't wait to see where she goes next.

What was your first reaction after going viral?

Shock, I still don't think I have processed the idea of being an influencer and having THAT many people see you and tune into your life. It's a surreal experience for sure.

What does your star chart say about you? (Do you agree?)

I'm a Pisces sun, Capricorn moon and Sagittarius rising. This basically says I'm a creative crybaby that has a tendency to relate to people on an emotional level. I'd like to agree; I find a lot of comfort in reading into horoscopes. It's really fun!

Where do you want to be when the world ends?

Uhhhh, I'm not really attached to any physical places, but when it ends I'd like to be content with what I've accomplished and surrounded by those I love.

Clothing: Fendi; Shoes: Doc Martens

Who was your childhood hero?

As cheesy as it sounds, my mom. She's been through hell and back, and continues to be loving and kind and I really admired that as a kid, still do.

What is your most irrational fear?

Being haunted by something evil. Idk the idea of being followed by something that has an upper hand on you is mad scary. Because what are you really supposed to do? Punch it???? Good luck.

What gives you hope in 2020?

The younger generation banding together to help each other out. It's really cool to see things like crowdfunding and other group efforts to get each other support.

Where do you want to be five years from now?

Happy, organized and successful! I have a few aspirations I want to see through, like modeling, acting and making music. I hope to be able to accomplish at least one and be able to help those out around me.

What's your most overused word or phrase?

I say "not me" or "not you" before EVERYTHING. Not me being repetitive...

What was the last song you listened to?

"No Plan" by Hozier — certified BANGER.

When was the last time you cried?

Probably today LMFAOOO. I found I feel better when I just cry when my body wants to. It's a good release especially when I'm stressed.