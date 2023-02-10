Pamela Anderson Allegedly Told Tommy Lee He's Her 'One True Love'

Pamela Anderson is rumored to have told her married ex-husband that he's her "one true love."

Earlier this week, TikTok user @thekylemarisa posted screenshots of an alleged text sent by the Love, Pamela author to Tommy Lee, which was supposedly sent before the debut of her new Netflix documentary, Pamela, a Love Story.

"Its heartbreaking (in a good way)," Anderson appears to write, mentioning that the "emotional and sweet" film is "really about how the papperazzi [sic] tore us apart," seemingly in reference to the media frenzy surrounding their sex tape scandal and three-year marriage. The TikTok also shows the Baywatch alum attempting to reassure the Mötley Crue drummer that she only has "good things to say about you — esp in hindsight I realize I only had one true love," prior to calling their relationship “a true love story" filled with "happy" memories and "cute" moments involving their two sons.

While Lee is currently married to former Vine star Brittany Furlan, a source close to Anderson told TMZ she only wanted to show her appreciation for their time together. That said, an insider from Lee's camp claimed the couple believe Anderson is trying to split them up, despite publicly saying she respects their marriage. They also said that she's been trying to flirt with Lee since his engagement to Furlan by sending him texts about still being in love and how she envisions them growing old together. However, the source went on to add that Lee doesn't respond.

The alleged leak comes after Furlan posted a TikTok suggesting that Anderson wouldn't care if she died, which she quickly deleted after incurring intense backlash from fans who called it "unnecessary" and "disrespectful." At the time, TMZ reported that Furlan's loved ones were concerned about the "barrage of online attacks" from people that believe Lee and Anderson should be together.

Neither Anderson nor Lee have responded to the report. In the meantime though, you can read the alleged text for yourself via TikTok below.

@thekylemarisa Replying to @leedavies8376 #greenscreen let Tommy and Brittany live happily married ever after #blinditems #pamelaanderson #pamandtommy #tommylee #brittanyfurlan #baywatch #pamandtommyonhulu #gossip #tea #gossipgirlhere #blinditems