Ottolinger wants you to choose love this holiday season — literally. The punky Swiss brand has partnered with Choose Love, an organization by Help Refugees (which has also partnered with Oprah and Phoebe Waller-Bridge), to create sweaters for charity.

The collaboration didn't just come from a drive to help others. Ottolinger's production is based in Greece, and designers Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient wanted to give back to the country. All profits from the duo's Choose Love sweaters will raise funds for hot water and showers in Greek Island refugee camps. Their goal aligns perfectly with Choose Love's mission to make the world a more welcoming place for all, as well as provide support for those who are displaced or refugees.

Bösch and Gadient's brand is known for edgy pieces like patchwork velvet dresses, rubberized jewelry, printed mesh tops and acid wash denim. Accordingly, their Choose Love knits fit perfectly within Ottolinger's sporty, alternative aesthetic. The wool sweaters come in three ombré hues of bleach-splattered magenta, blue, and lightly-bleached pink. All are hand-dyed and embroidered on the front with Help Refugee's signature heart-shaped balloon logo.

You can now purchase the sweaters on Ottolinger's website, where they retail for 485€ (approximately $585 USD). But be quick: many sizes are already sold out.