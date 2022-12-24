'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested For Domestic Violence

Actor Orlando Brown has reportedly been arrested on domestic violence charges.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 35-year-old That's So Raven alum was taken into custody on Thursday, December 22 for allegedly threatening a relative — said to be his brother — with a hammer and a "broken off knife blade." An officer with the Lima, Ohio Police Department later confirmed to the publication that Brown was arrested on misdemeanor domestic violence charges after authorities responded to a call about a fight inside a residence at around 9:30 am.

In an arrest report obtained by People, the relative told responding officers that he returned home to find the actor going "crazy" and "believed Orlando was going to assault him" after the actor allegedly started yelling and "came at him with a hammer and knife in a threatening manner."

The report goes on to state that both items were reportedly found at the residence and Brown was taken in on a charge labeled "domestic violence – cause belief of imminent physical harm by threat of force." The relative also supposedly told the police that Brown was "homeless" and staying at his house for about two weeks, because "he did not want him to go to a homeless shelter."

The former Disney star is best known for his role as Eddie on That's So Raven. He has openly struggled with mental health and addiction, as well as a number of legal issues, including allegedly threatening to kill a woman and her daughter in 2014. He later agreed to a plea deal.

Brown is reportedly being held at Allen County Jail on no bond. However, it remains unclear whether he has entered a plea. He also has yet to publicly comment on the allegations.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.