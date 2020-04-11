Burning Man Is Moving to 'The Multiverse'

Multiple events have been postponed or cancelled because of the worldwide coronavirus crisis. Festivals like Coachella and SXSW didn't happen, but Burning Man is still going strong. But the organizers have decided to go a different direction for 2020.

Instead of building their traditional Black Rock City in the Nevada desert, they're moving the event to "The Multiverse," a.k.a. the Internet. "That's the theme for 2020 so we're going to lean into it. Who'd have believed it would come true? We look forward to welcoming you to Virtual Black Rock City 2020," Burning Man organizers said in a statement on their website. "We're not sure how it's going to come out; it will likely be messy and awkward with mistakes. It will also likely be engaging, connective, and fun."

"In this Multiverse, Black Rock City will be online, and everyone will be welcome to join in. On a virtual playa, there's no limit to who can participate," the statement continues. Still, there will be a ticketing system, and the online Burning Man will still be a paid event. "We're working out those details and will share them as soon as we can. It won't be like the BRC we've built over the years; we know there's no substitute for an in-person experience. It will be a new kind of Burn."

And while the show goes on, the organizers definitely aren't ripping off people who wanted to experience the event in-person. Burning Man will still be offering refunds to people who bought tickets earlier.