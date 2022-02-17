It's been way over a week since Olivia Rodrigo got her driver's license and now, the angsty teen pop breakout is kicking it into high gear with the release of Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (a SOUR Film).

Coming to Disney+ March 25, the new project — that's equal parts documentary, confessional and performance showcase — will take viewers on a trip into Rodrigo's psyche as she hits the road from Salt Lake City all the way to LA.

In the brief teaser that Disney+ premiered today, Rodrigo is seen explaining the making of her hit debut album, SOUR, saying “I think I just wanted to tell people what was going on in the back of my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed.”

Through a compilation of other performances and quieter moments, we hear Rodrigo speak again, saying “when you’re coming from a place of hurt and manage to turn it into something you’re proud of, there’s no better feeling than that.”

In addition to the SOUR snippets we know and love, there will be new arrangements from some of its biggest songs including “Good 4 U” and “Deja Vu,” as well as 11 live performances that are set to include guests artists like Blu DeTiger, Towa Bird and Jacob Collier.