Offset is taking the stage again for the first time since the death of Takeoff, his fellow Migos member and cousin.

Nearly a month since the tragic event, Offset was joined by his wife Cardi B at E11EVEN in Miami. Offset took the stage to perform hits such as “Bad and Boujee” and “Ric Flair Drip,” dedicating the performance to Takeoff, saying, “We’re doing this for my brother. For Takeoff, let’s do this shit!”

The “Clout” rapper took a fat stack of cash with him as he stormed the stage, throwing it into the crowd to his classic songs. He even let his wife, Cardi B, take the spotlight, playing her GloRilla collaboration, “Tomorrow 2.” Their love for each other was palpable, and as the song came to a close, Offset said, “My girl don’t play. She the best!”

The celebrities were as much on the stage as they were off the stage. According to Page Six, Chance the Rapper was in attendance, making the event a collision of rap worlds.

Cardi B had previously joined Offset at a celebration of Takeoff’s life in Atlanta on November 11, where there were performances by stars such as Justin Bieber and Chlöe Bailey to honor the late rapper.

Takeoff died at 28 years old on November 1 in a shooting at a Houston bowling alley, which sent shockwaves through the rap music community and the lives of his Migos groupmates. In his first public statement since the shooting, Offset said, “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

It seems that Offset is slowly adjusting to the new reality, and we’re glad that he’s been able to get his groove back and get the club going like before.