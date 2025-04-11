April's Must-See Art Shows in NYC and Beyond

I didn’t see as many shows in March because this past month was more festive than most. I celebrated my birthday, two weddings, and a gala, while doubling up my work load, traveling back and forth across the country and wincing my way through taxes. I’ve been so tired I’ve fallen asleep in cars and on the subway, jolting awake to the sound of doors opening and my friends’ amused laughter. One morning, I’d actually dressed and headed downstairs for a walkthrough of an exhibition, before pausing at the door and realizing I was too exhausted to properly concentrate. I slept for an hour before getting up to teach another round of classes.

Balancing the correct portions of art and life is a central human dilemma. Keep your head down for too long and you end up a miserable crank; indulge in too much fantasy and you cut yourself off from any reality outside your own head. At either extreme, life becomes incredibly pointless and without a measure of grounding, so does art. In a recent column for Artnet , Annie Armstrong wrote about the rise of “red chip” over “blue chip” art, or in other words, the increasing market dominance of worthless trend-chasing garbage over more traditional artists. I was struck by a quote from the art advisor, Amy Cappellazzo who described the collectors fueling this boom as being “heavily digital… because they live in an immaterial world... their own status creation and accomplishments are not material. So they’re not really attracted to physical things.”

In a way it is very timely. Visually noisy, attention-grabbing, completely immaterial trolling is the dominant style of social media and it’s fitting that contemporary art reflect that. The impact that much of this slop has on the wider world is mostly limited to hurting your eyes and insulting your intelligence. Still, to see AI-generated kitsch almost immediately be put in service of dehumanizing people by the government is frankly remarkable to behold. Although it can be incredibly satisfying to dish harassment back , these networks thrive on antagonism, trapping you in an obnoxious loop of response and reaction. If I sound defeatist, I don’t mean to be. The lines between life and art, digital and IRL have never been more easily confused, and it takes an active effort to hold them in perspective. It’s as important to see art as it is to get brunch, call your mother, buy flowers, run errands, clock in, clock out and go dancing. Like exercise, budgeting time to see art of any kind can be a chore, but it’s worth it for the muscles it builds and the mental clarity it brings: of knowing the difference between burnout and growth.

Aaron Gilbert - World Without End - Gladstone Aaron Gilbert's paintings are well-observed multi-verses that feature moments of domestic bliss punctuated by hole-in-the-wall glimpses of a chaotic city rush playing out all around them. Intimacy and alienation go hand in hand in a city of strangers only inches away from another.

Jack Whitten - The Messenger - Museum of Modern Art ( MUST SEE ) The late, great artist was a genius for applying paint in inventive ways - building his own tools, incorporating unusual materials (octopus ink, glass), and organizing his canvases into limpid galaxies of color and texture. A new survey at MoMA charts his innovations alongside his deep political commitments and spirituality.

Jeremy Glogan - Leanings - Jenny's Cult favorite gallery, Jenny's is back and freshly installed in Midtown with a new exhibition of paintings by Jeremy Glogan. Glogan's style is deflated, bug-eyed, and brilliant. He shows what it would look like if a canvas could get a bad case of the bends.

vanessa german - GUMBALL—there is absolutely no space between body and soul - Kasmin vanessa german's sculptures combine the fineness of Meso-American mosaic with the positive charge of several Beverly Hills mansions worth of energy-healing crystals. Her latest exhibition at Kasmin uses gemstones to draw out cosmic maps and depict her subjects in the midst of death-dropping.

David Altmejd - The Serpent - White Cube ( MUST SEE ) Legendary Canadian sculptor, David Altmejd has dedicated his practice to building out freakily plausible animal-human hybrids. His latest is a series of gracefully-grotesque mutants climaxing with an ungodly baby-doll serpent. It's an inspired chop-shop nightmare and an absolute must-see.

The Frick Collection ( MUST SEE ) After four years of construction and shuffling between venues, the Frick Collection is finally re-opening in its own space again! One of the most out-and-out beautiful collections of old master paintings in all of New York is made even more so.

Rashid Johnson - A Poem for Deep Thinkers - The Guggenheim "Deep Thinking" is one word for it! The term most writers use to describe the prevailing theme of Rashid Johnson's work is "anxiety" and the artist's restless creativity is on full display in a major mid-career survey of his work at the Guggenheim.

Yehwan Song - Are We Still (Surfing? ) - Pioneer Works Yehwan Song's installation at Pioneer Works visualizes all of the ways that information online does not flow freely. From corporate capture to the stripping of net neutrality, the artist shows that, now more than ever, we need to break the Internet.

