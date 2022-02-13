The trailer for Jordan Peele's much-anticipated upcoming thriller Nope is now out in time for a Super Bowl debut, and it looks absolutely terrifying.

The film seems to center on Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya's characters, who are Hollywood animal trainers that specialize in training horses. They're the only Black horse trainers in the business, and Palmer's character claims that they're descended from the man riding the horse Sallie Gardner in “The Horse In Motion.”

The trailer doesn't give too much away, but shows enough to intrigue viewers. There were a lot of images of frightened animals, eerily dark skies, bright lights coming from above, strange-looking carnival prizes and more, all alluding to an alien invasion. Steven Yeun also makes a brief appearance as what looks to be a rodeo announcer.

The film will be in theaters on July 22, 2022. Watch the trailer, below.