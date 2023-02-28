Noah Cyrus Went Avant-Garde for Her First Fashion Week

In January, Noah Cyrus’s subversive approach to style reached new heights when she made the rounds at Paris Fashion Week (her first time attending).

Her distinctive look — bleached eyebrows, long black hair, porcelain skin, 35+ tattoos — combined with her experimental, avant-garde outfits helped her emerge as a new Fashion Week style fixture to watch.

The schedule for her debut PFW (for the men’s shows and couture) included stops at Maison Margiela, Patou, Miss Sohee, Viktor & Rolf and more. Marine Serre, whom Cyrus wore for her debut album's cover art, was the first brand to invite the 23-year-old.

Noah Cyrus wearing COLORS (Courtesy of Noah Cyrus)

She wore pieces by Arturo Obegero, Robert Wun, Alexandre Vauthier, Paul Benzing and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. Among her most striking looks was one in collaboration with Pinkus, the designer of COLORS, including a full-body black puffer gown that sent the internet into a frenzy.

"Why this feel like that montage in the Lizzie McGuire movie where she tried on the igloo," one person commented. Others included "michelin man slay," and "it's giving stack of tires, but in a slay way of course."

Cyrus met Pinkus on Instagram and felt compelled to work with him as a fan of his designs. "I was initially drawn to the uniqueness of the bran,” she says. “I love the bigger pieces we posted because they really connected to my more dark ethereal style. But his street designs are still so high fashion. There's really no one else like him or COLORS."

Noah Cyrus wearing Yuima Nakazato (Photo courtesy of Holly Gibson)

For her PFW wardrobe she worked with stylist Lyn Alyson. "I contacted the designers that I felt fit her vibe aesthetically and accentuated her style,” Alyson says. “It really came down to finding pieces that we knew would create a defining moment for her and during PFW … When it comes to Noah, it's never difficult for her to wear anything and make it look effortless. She's literally a dream."

"Her and I are constantly sending photos of inspiration back and forth to each other,” Alyson adds. “Usually we find out the event and what the vibe is, then we dive into what designers and brands fit the energy. But I think the approach is really a style collaboration between the two of us.”

Another favorite PFW moment for Cyrus was a long black Stéphane Rolland gown with a deep plunging neckline and two heavy black chains covering her braless chest. (Fans commented that it gave “Morticia Adams vibes.”) She was supposed to wear it to the brand's show.

Noah Cyrus wearing Robert Wun (Courtesy of Keenan Gosset)

“The funny thing is we did not even make it to the show,” Alyson says. “Security locked the doors early because of capacity. But Noah had such a moment just out front of the venue.”