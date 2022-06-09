Despite Nick Cannon's talk about getting a vasectomy and not trying to single-handedly repopulate the Earth, the country's most prolific father is reportedly expecting yet another child.

Appearing on the Lip Service podcast, Cannon seemed to allude to the idea that more of his progeny are on the way, telling the hosts, "The stork is on the way.” Cannon neglected to outright confirm that more children were incoming, but he did remark, “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year,” probably in reference to the three latest additions to his ever-expanding family.

His comments coincide with news that Abby De La Rosa, whom Cannon already has twins Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian with, is pregnant with her third child.

So far, Cannon has only officially confirmed he's expecting a child with model Bre Tiesi back, but TMZ reports that he is the father of De La Rosa's new kid. For those keeping count, if Cannon does turn out to be the father it would the ninth kid he's had with four different women in recent years.

Cannon went on to discuss his previous talk of celibacy in an attempt to curb the kids problem and the death of his son, Zen, at five months old.

Related | Nick Cannon Given Condom Vending Machine After Announcing Eighth Baby

“I didn’t even make it to [January]. I was supposed to make it to the top of the year. Then obviously I started going through some stuff,” Cannon told the hosts. "I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December... the thing is, everybody saw I was down, so everybody was like, 'Let’s just give him a little vagina, and that’s gonna cure it all.'"

Apparently things got so out of control that “right before Christmas, I started fucking like crazy,” which seems to have led us to today.

If he isn't going to follow through on his plans to get snipped, we at least know he has a full vending machine of condoms at his disposal if he wanted to pump the brakes on the growing family tree dilemma.