In a tremendous upset for every single person that has had a crush on Nia Long, the internet exploded when it was revealed that the actress' fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was having an affair.

Udoka was found to have violated multiple team policies through an investigation conducted by an independent law firm. The prob discovered that he used inappropriate language with a female employee and then eventually engaged in an improper workplace relationship with her. When the news broke, rumors spread and people began to falsely accuse different employees of being the woman that Udoka was having an affair with.

Countless fans and peers came to Long's defense after the news effectively dissolved her 13-year relationship with Udoka, whom she shares a child with. However, Long still thinks that some people should've reached out to her.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Long opens up about the aftermath of the scandal as she is in the process of moving from Boston to Los Angeles with her children. "I went home to be with my son, and that was what was most important to me, because he was not having an easy time,” Long said.

While people focus on Long dealing with the fallout of her fiancé's affair making headlines, she is most worried about her son. "I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” she said. “It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him." Long had to take her child out of school when the news broke.

While the Celtics publicly acknowledged Udoka's misconduct which eventually led to a one-year suspension, Long did not receive any communication from them. "If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”

Nonetheless, she also acknowledged that the support kept her afloat, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "... I found was this tribe of women and men who were standing up for me in a way that felt like I was in this bubble of protection, and that was very comforting."

Long has not commented on the state of her relationship with Udoka and is maintaining her privacy.

While in the midst of a drastic life change, Long is comforted by the many exciting projects she has lined up, including the forthcoming Peacock exclusive, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, where she will reprise her iconic role, Jordan Armstrong, in a follow-up to the classic 1999 film.