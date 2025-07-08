Is NeNe Leakes Teasing Her 'Real Housewives' Comeback?

NeNe Leakes is on the Mount Rushmore of Real Housewives, up there with the greats as the single most influential Bravo star for more than a decade. From her indelible effects on the English language to the ratings she pulled for the network, none can compare to her singular legacy. So what will it actually take to bring her back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

On Monday’s episode of Crystal Kung Minkoff and Cynthia Bailey’s podcast Humble Brag, the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta lead opened up about appearing on the show again. Bailey, a former castmate herself, attempted to talk up the benefits of appearing as an occasional guest instead of a lead. Leakes, in response, had this to say: “If I were to ever step back on that platform, would I be a friend? I really kind of feel like… I don’t know that I would be a friend. I just would think, NeNe, season 1, the first Housewife, and I’m a friend? I don’t know.”

Fans will know Leakes dramatically exited the franchise after season 12. In a message ahead of the show’s 13th season, she said: "Thank you to all of you guys that have been showing me a lot of love and support as of late. I feel you, I hear you. I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation.” According to sources at the time, conversations between Leakes and the network had unraveled beyond repair, with Leakes adding in her statement: “There has been a lot of emotion flying on both sides. It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13."

In 2022, she filed a discrimination lawsuit against Bravo, alleging that the network, NBC Universal and the production company had fostered “a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged." She also claimed that co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann made repeated racist comments and was protected by the network, even after Leakes had gone to her bosses about her concerns. It was later dismissed by Leakes herself later that year.

While she appeared hesitant to fully commit to an eventual return on the Humble Brag podcast, Leakes’ relationship with the network has warmed over the years. In the same interview, she spoke about how she’d been offered a spot on the hit show The Traitors, only to turn it down over concerns for her son’s health. Last year, she likewise hosted the E! Emmys Red Carpet post-show, which marked her formal return to the NBC Universal broadcast family.