Nelly is getting flak for his unsolicited opinions about Madonna.

Over the weekend, the pop icon took to Instagram to upload a series of sexy photos where she can be seen posing in a bustier, lace and fishnets. But while her post was met with plenty of praise and fire emojis, the rapper apparently had a problem with the 63-year-old's decision to bare some skin, as evidenced by a sexist and ageist comment he left on the pic and, needless to say, people weren't happy.

"Some things should be covered up,” Nelly wrote, obviously unaware of Madge's decades-long fight against the pearl clutchers, slut shamers and prudes, which led fans to lambast his unnecessary commentary.

"How about you crawl back under your rock," as one critic wrote, adding that "Madonna doesn’t need advice from a has been washed up rapper."

How about you crawl back under your rock @Nelly_Mo .

Madonna doesn’t need advice from a has been washed up rapper. pic.twitter.com/qEUHGwBYyd — JoeAvo (@JoeAvo) January 31, 2022

Meanwhile, others opted to point out the hypocrisy of Nelly's comments, seeing as how he's written plenty of songs about "girls getting naked."

"Good grief @Nelly_Mo. One minute you're telling us to take of all our clothes because it's hot in herre. the next you're telling @Madonna to put a jumper on," another fan wrote, before a third chimed in, “If a writer of songs like ‘shake ya tailfeather’ and ‘it’s getting hot in here so take off all your clothes’ gets triggered by Madonna’s ass photoshoot, just know dude, we’re laughing at your hypocritical BS."



They continued, "Don’t sing about girls getting naked, then criticize it."

Good grief @Nelly_Mo. One minute you're telling us to take of all our clothes because it's hot in herre, the next you're telling @Madonna to put a jumper on. Have you thought about getting someone round to look at the thermostat?https://t.co/FKtyw4gobN — Ellie Gibson (@elliegibson) January 31, 2022

If a writer of songs like "shake ya tailfeather" and "it's getting hot in here so take off all your clothes" gets triggered by Madonna's ass photoshoot, just know dude, we're laughing at your hypocritical BS. Don't sing about girls getting naked, then criticize it. Petty #nelly — I💜Summer Nights🌊 (@coffeeandpie801) January 30, 2022

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Madonna's had to deal with this sort of bullshit, as she's had to push back against everyone from Instagram to 50 Cent, the latter of whom responded to a similar set of photos by writing, "yo this is the funniest shit LOL."

"That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63," the "Candy Shop" rapper wrote. "She shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up.” But true to form, Madonna herself took him to task by writing, "I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media," resulting in 50 apologizing.

Madonna has yet to respond to Nelly's comment. In the meantime though, you can see her post below.