A decade ago, the world lost Whitney Houston. Now, she's getting the biopic she deserves.

Naomi Ackie, best known for her role in the television series The End of the F***ing World and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, shines in the new trailer for I Wanna Dance With Somebody, which chronicles Houston's career and eventual stardom as one of the most beloved voices in history. From small clubs to the Super Bowl, the film takes viewers on an emotional ride through Houston's incredible career.

Also attached to the film is Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis, Moonlight's Ashton Sanders as Houston's husband, Bobby Brown, and Tamara Tunie as Houston's mother, Cissy.

Kasi Lemmons is slated to direct the film. This is not her first biopic, as she also directed Harriet about the life of abolitionist Harriet Tubman in 2019.

Below, watch the trailer for I Wanna Dance With Somebody ahead of its theatrical release on December 21.