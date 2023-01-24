Now You Can Finally Smell Like WD-40

Let's be honest for a moment, we all have a weird smell that we're ashamed to admit that we like. Whether it's huffing gasoline, killing brain cells with Sharpie markers or the intoxicating aroma of industrial lubricant WD-40, everybody has at least one olfactory vice. While we can't help you with those first two, you can now finally fulfill your dreams of smelling like the inside of a toolbox thanks to MSCHF.
For their latest drop, Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF has distilled the unique scent of WD-40 into its very own cologne. Retailing for $48.00 plus shipping, the Smells Like WD-40 cologne comes in a slim bottle designed to look like an upscale version of the classic multi-use spray with a red cap and blue-brushed metal finish. With taglines such as "Smells Like The Real Thing" and "Eau de Industrie," the key selling point seems to be making you smell like a mechanic that just got done changing a bike chain without the elbow grease or dirty hands. It's a win-win.
MSCF's WD-40 perfume is only the latest irreverent offering from the art and streetwear agitators. Just last month, the collective made the dreams come true of sugar-addled kids everywhere by releasing a cereal that consisted of just one big Fruit Loop. Straightforwardly called "The Big Fruit Loop," the oversized piece of cereal featured several tongue-in-cheek nods to the Kellogg's breakfast brand including a riff on its blue toucan mascot and the tagline, "Part of an extremely unbalanced breakfast."
Some other recent highlights from MSCHF include reselling shopping bags from major luxury brands, "EAT THE RICH" popsicles styled after the world's most prominent members of 1%, a The Weeknd record that doubles as a functional table saw blade and a ketchup packet lipgloss set collaboration with Rihanna's Fenty Beauty.
Photos courtesy of MSCHF
