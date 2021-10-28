Ten years ago, Miranda Cosgrove was on a cross-country tour for her debut album, Sparks Fly, when her tour bus crashed in the middle of the night. Thankfully, she was mostly okay aside from a severe ankle injury she needed surgery for. And though the surgeon was able to complete the operation successfully, the star told the HypochondriActor podcast that she was missing something when the cast was finally removed.

During her conversation with actor Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali, the iCarly star revealed that there was a literal hole in her leg.

"It was so strange, because when I woke up, I had a cast on, like a soft cast, and then later I went back and they removed it," Cosgrove said. "And then that's when I noticed the hole. And I was asking questions like, 'What's this? What's that?' And then I was like, 'Wait, why is there a hole in my leg?'" Which we'd say is definitely the normal response to something like that.

Granted, the hole also surprised the doctors, who said they didn't create the wound in the middle of her leg about five inches above her ankle.

"You could tell it was like somebody punctured through completely and cut a hole," she said before Hayes joked about picturing the surgeons "standing next to each other... while they're working on your ankle."

"[And] while you're under anesthesia [they're] going, 'Hey, did you? Did you make that?,'" he said, mimicking the hospital staff. "'No, I didn't. I didn't make that. Did you?' 'No, I didn't.'"

Even so, Cosgrove said the hole ended up healing by itself and doesn't cause her any pain. However, Dr. Wali responded by floating a couple ideas about where the hole could've come from, though Cosgrove said her "physical therapist told me sometimes they have to drain blood from your foot during the surgery, and that they have to put a hole to fix that."

And while Dr. Wali responded by saying she "wouldn't rule it out," she also went on to add that Cosgrove "deserved an answer."

"I think the health care system owes that to you," as she said. "If they're going to put you under and do things to your body, you deserve to know what holes are being put in."



Listen to the HypochondriActor podcast below.