While on her way to Paraguay to play the Asunciónico festival, Miley Cyrus was on a plane that was struck by lightning in a surprise storm, she shared on social media this morning. In the video she posted of the plane window, you can see the lightning outside flashing. In the photo that followed, the plane was clearly damaged in the storm.

Cyrus wrote on Instagram with the post, "To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay."

The weather in Paraguay caused day one of the festival to be canceled on Tuesday, after the festival grounds were flooded, Billboard reported. However, the damage to grounds and the ongoing weather have proven too much for Asunciónico and the entire event was canceled just this morning.

Festival organizers posted a message to social media saying the persisting storm has made the event unsafe for everyone involved and that refunds will be provided to everyone who purchased tickets.

The Asunciónico festival has been canceled the last few years because of COVID and this year was meant to be its triumphant return. Along with Cyrus, the Foo Fighters were also set to headline. Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Jane’s Addiction and Jhay Cortez were among the other performers on the bill for the two-day festival in the nation’s capital.

Assuming all goes according to plan, Cyrus will head out to her next performance stop: São Paulo, Brasil for Lollapalooza this weekend. She’s set to headline on Saturday alongside A$AP Rocky. Friday will be led by The Strokes, Doja Cat and Machine Gun Kelly, while Sunday’s lineup is led by the Foo Fighters and Martin Garrix. Cyrus was on her way to Paraguay after headlining Lollapalooza Chile this past weekend.