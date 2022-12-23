Famous People
What to Gift Your Frenemies This Holiday, According to Meredith Marks
1h
She may be best known for her presence on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but Meredith Marks is an expert in far more arenas than simply housewife-ing. She's channeled her passion for fine jewelry into a highly curated, eponymous jewelry collection, for example — not to mention her extensive lineup of apparel, handbags and sequined masks.
Marks also considers herself a steadfast friend, and, if you've been watching the last few seasons of Salt Lake City, you'll know that loyalty sometimes comes at the cost of other friendships. But the ups and downs of her friendships have, in fact, paved the way for Marks to gather expertise in an entirely new area of her life: frenemies. Salt Lake City's social scene can feel all too small — especially when you're filming a close-knit reality show — affording fans the opportunity to watch as Marks navigates frenemy situations with well-honed poise and wit.
With the holiday season in full swing, PAPER asked Meredith for her best frenemy gift recommendations. (For those cases where you can't get away with giving them nothing at all, that is.) Check out her frenemy gift guide below.
Photo via Getty/ Bravo