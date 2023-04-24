Meghan Trainor Is Sorry For Saying 'Fuck Teachers'

Meghan Trainor says she regrets her recent comment about teachers during a conversation about gun violence.

Last Wednesday, the "Mother" singer was widely criticized for saying "fuck teachers" on the latest episode of her Workin' On It podcast with brother Ryan Trainor, where she discussed the horrifying increase in school shootings with fellow parent, YouTuber Trisha Paytas.

“We’re homeschooling our kids,” Trainor said, referencing husband Daryl Sabara and their concerns as parents who are currently expecting a second child.

"Everyone on TikTok is like, 'This is what it’s like having kids in America. I have a bulletproof backpack.'" I was like, 'fuck all that,'" she added, which Paytas agreed with before also bringing up concerns about bullying and teachers. That said, this topic switch appeared to strike a nerve with Trainor, who then went on to say "fuck teachers" — much to the anger of many listeners.

In the wake of the backlash though, the "All About That Bass" artist returned to social media on Sunday to apologize for what she said in a TikTok captioned, "I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you…Let’s work to make schools a better place together."

"Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said ‘F teachers’ on the podcast and it’s not how I feel," as Trainor said before explaining that she "was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific, and what all of us have to go through, but especially teachers. It is not normal and not okay."

The pop star then clarified that while she admires people who dedicate their lives to educating and taking care of children, her knee-jerk reaction came from knowing that both Paytas and Sabara were "bullied by some teachers."

"So, in that moment, I got angry and said ‘F teachers.' F those specific human beings back in the day, but I did not mean that to all teachers," Trainor said, though she added that she didn't "want to make excuses."

"I'm just so sorry," she continued. "I am so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad and I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence. And I will be more careful."

You can watch Trainor's entire apology below.

@meghantrainor @galsgotmoxie thank you for making your video and for bringing attention to this. I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you ❤️ Let’s work to make schools a better place together