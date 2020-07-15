After confusing reports about an incident where the vehicle driving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez were pulled over by police over the weekend, Meg has clarified that she wasn't arrested at the scene — rather, she was shot in the foot and taken to hospital by law enforcement. (It was initially reported that she'd stood on glass.)

"The narrative that is being reported about Sunday's morning events are inaccurate and I'd like to set the record straight," the artist shared on Instagram. "On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

She continued: "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."

TMZ reports that police were present in the first place because five gunshots were heard at a pool party that both Megan and Tory had attended in Los Angeles, and a witness had given a description that matched Lanez's vehicle. A handgun was found in his SUV, and Lanez was arrested.

It's unclear who shot Megan, but we're glad she's okay.