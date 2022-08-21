Megan Thee Stallion is showing us, once again, that she's a true fan of all-things anime.

Performing at the Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo over the weekend, the Houston rapper appeared on stage dressed as the iconic anime heroine Sailor Moon. Taking to Twitter to update fans about her trip to Japan, Meg wrote, "This whole stadium in JAPAN was going UP for me. You can’t fake thee love. I'm grateful."

Meg has been vocal about her interest in anime since the early days of her career, and appeared on the cover of PAPER in a look inspired by Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia. Her other favorite series include Black Butler, Attack on Titan, and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. While in Japan, the "Her" rapper even took time to visit a Jojo's exhibit, writing on social media that she was 'living [her] best life.'

The two-day Summer Sonic festival took place in both Tokyo and Osaka, and included performances from other western artists like Post Malone, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Rina Sawayama.