There's one part of her legacy that Megan Fox is particularly "proud" of.

Back in 2009, the actress played the titular character in the legendary cult horror flick Jennifer's Body, which was about a high school cheerleader possessed by a boy-eating demon. Granted, the film has also been lauded as a bastion of queer cinema thanks to Jennifer's romance with best friend Needy (Amanda Seyfried), with their passionate sleepover makeout sesh upheld as one of the film's most iconic moments. Now 12 years later, Fox is reflecting upon Jennifer's Body's queer storyline and, turns out, she couldn't feel better about its impact.

In a new interview with the New York Post, Fox talked about how numerous young women have credited her with helping them become more comfortable with their sexuality.

"I can't tell you how many girls, from 30 down into their teens — or, fuck that, my age, too — come up to me and are like, 'I realized I was gay because of you,' or 'I felt comfortable coming out because of you,' because of Jennifer's Body and the interviews I did about being bisexual before it was cool," she explained before adding that all of this has been "so important" to her.

"If my purpose on Earth was to help one girl come out of the closet and feel okay about it, I had an amazing purpose here," Fox said, and we couldn't agree more.

