Former Glee star, Matthew Morrison has been fired midway through his first season as judge on So You Think You Can Dance for flirting with a female contestant.

According to People, a source revealed that the actor was dismissed from his position after it was discovered that he “had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant” that involved “flirty direct messages on social media.” Fox apparently investigated Morrison following complaints from the contestant and made the decision to fire him. "She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers,” the source said, going on to clarify that they “never met up off-set.” Morrison initially explained the sudden departure from the show as “competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly.”

Interestingly enough, fans took Morrison's firing as an opportunity to come at the show's other celebrity judge, JoJo Siwa, sideways. “Dammit. I saw the headline 'Judge Leaves #sytycd' and got all excited. Yes! @itsjojosiwa was out! But, nope. It was Matthew Morrison,” a troll tweeted at the former Dance Moms star. Not one to take the pointless slander lying down, Siwa clapped back at the person quote retweeting the tweet with “literally why tweet this?”

Siwa then went on to list career highlights like “18 Years of Dance Knowledge, 4 Major dance TV shows, I’ve hired over 1000 dancers, 16 Dance music videos.” Thats not even mentioning Siwa's appearances on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, her Nickelodeon show Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution which saw her mentor a group of dancers and finishing second place on the 30th season of Dancing With The Stars where she made history with her pro-partner Jenna Johnson. "If you don’t like me that’s okay... but if you think I don’t know about dance ya just sound silly.”

Season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance is currently airing Wednesdays on Fox. The network has yet to announce a replacement judge for Morrison.