'Selling Sunset' Star Mary Fitzgerald Suffers Septic Miscarriage

Mary Fitzgerald revealed that she recently had a miscarriage.

On Friday, the 42-year-old Selling Sunset star shared the heartbreaking news with her followers in an emotional video posted to her Instagram, explaining that she'd gotten pregnant during her January honeymoon with Romain Bonnet, 29.

"We were in Bali, we got pregnant and, unfortunately, that didn't work out," Fitzgerald said before adding that "on top of the miscarriage, [I] also apparently had what they called septic miscarriage."

According to the Mayo Clinic, a septic miscarriage happens when there's an infection in uterus, with symptoms including chills, fever and tenderness in the lower abdomen. And as Fitzgerald revealed, the complication was serious enough to require surgery, after which she "needed a minute because there are so many eyes on me and everyone judges and everything."

"The reason why I'm speaking out now is because I do realize how common this is and how many people go through this," the realtor said, "And it is not easy."

But while Fitzgerald — who already has a 28-year-old son named Austin — went on to say that while it's been "rough to say the least," she still maintains hope and will "continue to share [my journey] because we're going to keep trying."

"I'm going to leave it at that. I'm gonna continue to share it, and we're going to have very good news very soon," she continued. "If any of you guys are also going through it, please know you're not alone and we're gonna get there."

You can watch Fitzgerald's entire Instagram video below.