Marianne Williamson Teases 'Important Announcement' in March

Marianne Williamson is reentering the fray.

While rumors of a White House run have been swirling for weeks, the 70-year-old celebrity self-help guru, New Age author, and former candidate appeared to confirm her bid in a new statement on Saturday, saying, "As America gears up for the 2024 presidential election, I’m preparing an important announcement on March 4th in Washington DC."

Speaking to Politico on Friday, Williamson revealed that she would run as a Democrat, which would potentially pit her against incumbent president Joe Biden, who has not yet confirmed whether or not he would seek a re-election bid. While some analysts believe the state of the economy would be one of Biden's most viable selling points, Williamson asserts this is superficial.

"Apparently Biden's going to run on a message that the economy is getting stronger. I think that speaks to the disconnect between the analysis of party elites versus the struggle of everyday Americans," Williamson told Politico. "We're being asked to limit our political imaginations — to just accept the low unemployment and low inflation rate, that that is sort of the best that we can get. But that is a hollow victory. The majority of Americans are still struggling to survive."

Williamson became an internet sensation during the 2020 Democratic primary stage, noted for utilizing the fashionable Mid-Atlantic accent of yesteryear as well as for delivering a number of incredible soundbites, including referring to the Trump political machine as a "dark psychic force." She dropped out of the primaries before the Iowa caucuses.

When asked when she had a plan, however, she seemed to reveal a similarity to Trump, another unlikely politician who came from the media and celebrity world. "My strategy would be to tell the truth as I understand it," Williamson responded. "Did Donald Trump in 2016 have a strategy? I don't think he had a strategy. He hit a nerve."

