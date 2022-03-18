Christmas Queen Mariah Carey extended a lovely Thanksgiving greeting to Shawn Mendes... on St. Patrick’s Day, because time isn’t real! But it seems dates weren’t the only things she got mixed up. The singer, in fact, meant to text her cousin the holiday greeting.

“My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day ☘️,” Carey tweeted Friday, letting us in on the private home with big ‘she’s so crazy energy.’’

Related | Imagine Telling Harry Styles to Stop Bothering You

Shawn was a good sport, of course, replying “hahahaha that’s okay i figured it was an inside joke ❤️❤️.” Though we’re jealous of his glimpse into the superstar’s inner circle.

And that’s not the only celebrity texting snafu of the week. Celebrities are apparently capable of texting the “wrong Shawn” (because everyone has at least three Shawn/ Seans in their phone), and also the wrong Rosalía!

In other "celebrities are just like us" news, Rosalía shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon a series of texts Harry Styles exchanged with someone he believed to be her.

Without knowing the Spanish singer had changed her number, Harry Styles reached out to congratulate Rosalía on her recent singles ahead of MOTOMAMI’s ’s release today. After exchanging a few “I love you’s” (with many o’s). The owner of Rosalía’s old number told Harry Styles “This number belongs to someone before. But now it’s my number. So don’t bother me anymore. Good night. Thanks.”

Related | Mariah Carey Holds Grudges

Luckily, Mendes and Carey's exchange went a little more smoothly. The two share a history of inside jokes of their own. In 2021, Carey recreated a shirtless Mendes photo captioned “Grateful” with a blue heart emoji “The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!” Carey, who’s known for nailing covers, shared her own rendition of Mendes' photo with added clothing and an updated caption: “Grateful” with a glitter heart emoji “The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!”

The two have banter, and would definitely make bangers if they were to move their virtual mutual appreciation IRL and make music together.