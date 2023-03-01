Madonna Already Has a New Man

Just a few days after she reportedly broke things off with model Andrew Darnell, it appears that Madonna is already on the rebound with word that she may be dating boxer Josh Popper.

According to Daily Mail, Madge was seen getting cozy with the 29-year-old boxing coach in a series of snaps uploaded to Instagram earlier this month. Popper, who runs the New York City gym Bredwinners, had been training one of Madonna's children which is how the the two initially met, according to insiders. In the since-deleted pics, Madonna can be seen wrapped around her sparring partner's bulging bicep and embracing a punching bag in another. Popper reciprocated the social media love with an Instagram post of his own featuring a group shot of him with his arm around the "Material Girl" singer.

Popper, who got his start selling life insurance before opening his gym in Manhattan's Flatiron District, most recently was seen on an episode of the Bravo series Summer House, where he was invited to hang out in the Hamptons by cast member Samantha Feher. The show introduces Popper as a potential love interest for Feher but ultimately fizzles out after he fails to join the influencer for a spur-of-the-moment dance party on the kitchen island.

Rumors that a romance between Madonna and Popper may be heating up comes amid a tumultuous time for the Queen of Pop. She recently clapped back at the superficial critiques of her appearance at the 2023 Grammys, calling them both ageist and misogynistic, writing on her Instagram story, "Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech ... Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face. Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in."

As previously mentioned, Madonna also recently ended the relationship with Darnell after five months of dating. According to an insider, the relationship was pretty casual to start with so she was "not broken-hearted," but admitted that it came at a bad time as the pop star is currently “having a bit of a crisis of confidence.”