Madonna Calls Out Ageist and Misogynistic Criticism of Her Face

Madonna doesn't have time for your hate and speculation.

On Tuesday, the 64-year-old pop legend took to Instagram in response to nasty comments about her "new face," which started to pop up after she appeared on-stage to award introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

"It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys," Madonna captioned a video montage of fun moments from the awards ceremony, including clips featuring with Smith, Honey Dijon and Cardi B.

"I had wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!!," the "Material Girl" singer added, before referencing Petras' historic win as the first trans woman awarded "Best Pop Group/Duo Performance" for "Unholy."

However, Madge went on to address the trolls who "chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me," rather than focus on "what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim."



"Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!" she said. "Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in." And as she added, it's a world that "refuses to celebrate women pass [sic] the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous."

"I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start," she continued, noting that she's had to deal with being "degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test."

Granted, Madonna made it know that she was still "happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come," before deciding to end her post with a reference to Beyoncé's "Break My Soul."

"In the words of Beyoncé " You-won't break my soul", she concluded. "I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life. Bow down bitches!"

You can read everything Madonna had to say about the criticism on her Instagram below.