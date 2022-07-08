Macy Gray may have more learning to do. In the 72 hours since her anti-trans statements on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored segment, Gray resurfaced to say she’s sorry (yet again). Gray appeared on Today Thursday night to promote her new album and apologize for comments she made earlier this week about trans women.

On the controversial Uncensored segment, Gray questioned the validity of trans women’s identities, saying, "As a woman, just because you go change your [body] parts, doesn’t make you a woman, sorry," doubling down that, though she supports trans rights, she’s against trans people competing in athletic competitions.

She told Morgan, "If you want me to call you a ‘her,’ I will, because that's what you want, but that doesn't make you a woman just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got a surgery. A woman goes through a completely unique experience, and surgery and finding yourself doesn't change that. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? You can't have that just because you want to be a woman."

To adjust her shaky stance, Gray shared a vague, albeit longwinded apology to Today's Hoda Kotb.

“I’ve learned a lot through this," she began. "So I think that was one of the reasons that it happened. It was a huge learning experience for me. You can call yourself whoever you believe you are and nobody can dictate that for you or take that away from you.”

Gray added, "Being a woman is a vibe and it’s something I’m very proud of and something that it is very precious to me. I think that if you in your heart feel that’s what you are, then that’s what you are regardless of what anybody says or thinks. I’ve learned a lot and I’m glad I did because now I know."

She may have hit the books (and a crisis PR team since her last statement), but we hope to see Gray continue to learn and her PR team to educate her against language like, "Whoever you believe you are." But she did get one thing right: Being a woman is a vibe, we’re all just curating it.

“I never meant to hurt anybody. I think it takes a lot of courage to be yourself,” Gray added. “Anyone who is in the LGBTQ community is a hero. I said some things that didn’t go over well, but my intention was never to hurt anybody. I feel bad that I did hurt some people and I think it’s about education, conversation and us getting to a place where we understand each other.”

At least, the “I Try” singer did try, but this was also her third attempt.

She followed her Piers Morgan appearance with a statement to Entertainment Tonight that she felt misunderstood and doesn’t hate anyone. "I respect everyone’s right to feel comfortable in their bodies and live their own truth," the singer said, before taking to Twitter to tell the haters to "be whatever you wana be, and fk off."

Ironically, Gray's new album is titled The Reset, though she probably didn't anticipate such an eye-opening press tour.