Wall Street Got Viva Glam for One Night Only
Last night, the girls, gays and theys stormed the land of chinos and Patagonia vests to celebrate the 30th anniversary of MAC Viva Glam and help the charitable campaign raise another half-billion dollars.
Held underneath what was once the headquarters of J.P. Morgan, the cosmetics brand transformed its basement into a "Billion Dollar Ball." Tourists snapped photos of the red carpet and all the colorful characters who walked it, like Serena Williams, Teyana Taylor, Normani, Lil’ Kim, Lourdes Leon, JT, Winnie Harlow, Alex Consani, Leomie Anderson, Tierra Whack, Amanda Lepore, Susanne Bartsch and more. The evening was hosted by campaign stars Kim Petras and Danna Paola, who also rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange with MAC earlier that morning.
The evening began with opening remarks from SVP and Global General Manager Aida Moudachirou-Rébois and Global Creator Director Drew Elliot, who reminded everyone of the importance of Viva Glam, which has raised $520 million for people impacted by HIV/AIDS since 2024 and now is driving equality across sexual, gender, racial and environmental equality by supporting organizations like Broadway Cares/Equity Fights, It Gets Better, The Trevor Project, Indspire and Plastics for Change.
The glammed-up guests sipped on champagne and ate teeny foie gras toasts as they snapped photos in the bank vault stuffed with fake stacks of cash and made calls on red landline phones to make donations to the campaign. Throughout the evening ,the The Iconic House of Miyake Mugler vogued, since it was a ball, after all. It all led to Kim Petras and Danna Paola each gracing the stage to perform as everyone danced the night away for a good cause.
Photos courtesy of BFA
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Music
Chappell Roan Is Taking It
Story by Joan Summers / Interview by Trixie Mattel / Photography by Hector Clark / Styling by Genesis Webb / Makeup by Doniella Davy / Hair by Faye Celeste
Story by Joan Summers / Interview by Trixie Mattel / Photography by Hector Clark / Styling by Genesis Webb / Makeup by Doniella Davy / Hair by Faye Celeste
04 June
Music
YOASOBI's Global J-Pop Overthrow
Story by Travis Shosa / Photography by Brian Ziff / Illustration by Lauren Tsai / Styling by Nico Amarca / Hair and makeup by Youca
Story by Travis Shosa / Photography by Brian Ziff / Illustration by Lauren Tsai / Styling by Nico Amarca / Hair and makeup by Youca
21 May
Music
ATEEZ Break the Limit
Story by Crystal Bell / Photography by Szilveszter Mako / Styling by Lisa Jarvis / Set design by Krzysztof Katus / Makeup by Seulji Li / Hair by Dayeong Jeong / Props by Edith Di Monda
Story by Crystal Bell / Photography by Szilveszter Mako / Styling by Lisa Jarvis / Set design by Krzysztof Katus / Makeup by Seulji Li / Hair by Dayeong Jeong / Props by Edith Di Monda
16 May
Internet
Inside the Queen of Melrose's Fashion Empire
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Tyler Matthew Oyer
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Tyler Matthew Oyer
08 May
Music
La Zowi Is at the Peak of Her Power
Story by Juan Marti / Photography by Pablo Mas
Story by Juan Marti / Photography by Pablo Mas
06 May