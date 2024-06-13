Wall Street Got Viva Glam for One Night Only

Last night, the girls, gays and theys stormed the land of chinos and Patagonia vests to celebrate the 30th anniversary of MAC Viva Glam and help the charitable campaign raise another half-billion dollars.

Held underneath what was once the headquarters of J.P. Morgan, the cosmetics brand transformed its basement into a "Billion Dollar Ball." Tourists snapped photos of the red carpet and all the colorful characters who walked it, like Serena Williams, Teyana Taylor, Normani, Lil’ Kim, Lourdes Leon, JT, Winnie Harlow, Alex Consani, Leomie Anderson, Tierra Whack, Amanda Lepore, Susanne Bartsch and more. The evening was hosted by campaign stars Kim Petras and Danna Paola, who also rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange with MAC earlier that morning.

The evening began with opening remarks from SVP and Global General Manager Aida Moudachirou-Rébois and Global Creator Director Drew Elliot, who reminded everyone of the importance of Viva Glam, which has raised $520 million for people impacted by HIV/AIDS since 2024 and now is driving equality across sexual, gender, racial and environmental equality by supporting organizations like Broadway Cares/Equity Fights, It Gets Better, The Trevor Project, Indspire and Plastics for Change.

The glammed-up guests sipped on champagne and ate teeny foie gras toasts as they snapped photos in the bank vault stuffed with fake stacks of cash and made calls on red landline phones to make donations to the campaign. Throughout the evening ,the The Iconic House of Miyake Mugler vogued, since it was a ball, after all. It all led to Kim Petras and Danna Paola each gracing the stage to perform as everyone danced the night away for a good cause.