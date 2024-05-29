MAC Viva Glam Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Kim Petras

MAC Viva Glam is turning 30! To celebrate, the beauty brand teamed up with pop stars Kim Petras and Danna Paola to announce its expanded mission and introduce a revamped lipstick lineup.

Since its inception in 1994, MAC Viva Glam has raised $520 million for people impacted by HIV/AIDS, and now the program will be dedicated to driving equality across four areas: sexual, gender, racial and environmental equality by supporting organizations like Broadway Cares/Equity Fights, It Gets Better, The Trevor Project, Indspire and Plastics for Change.

"Serving as the face of MAC Viva Glam has always been a rite of passage for the most legendary artists in the world," Petras said in a press release. "I have to pinch myself every time I remember it's now my turn to represent the campaign. I am honored to be part of Viva Glam's long legacy of lifting up people who haven't always felt seen or represented, and look forward to inspiring the next generation to join us in making the world a more equal place." Paolo added: "Growing up in the spotlight, it has taken a lot of courage to live as my authentic self and claim a seat at the table of my own career journey. I'm so excited to team up with MAC Viva Glam to empower other women and girls finding their voice and give back to communities most in need of our support."

Four lipsticks are available, each with a new silky matte finish: VIVA Heart (a blue-red that was originally launched in 1994), VIVA Planet (a pink-beige introduced in 1997), VIVA Empowered (a brown-plum that came out in 2000) and VIVA Equality (a brand new mid-toned nude to compliment all skin tones). One hundred percent of the lipsticks will go to supporting all the charitable organizations.