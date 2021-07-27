The Internet Can't Get Enough of These 'Old' Memes

Once upon a time, M. Night Shyamalan wowed the world with spooky, big-budget blockbusters like Signs and The Sixth Sense. However, since then his movies have become a running joke amongst critics and horror aficionados — and his newest offering is no exception.
In case you missed it, Shyamalan's latest film is called Old, which involves a family who discovers a secluded beach that, somewhat predictably, makes them age "one year every half-hour." And the kicker? In between all of the freaky, decomposing bodies and toddlers-turned-teenagers, anyone who tries to escape ends up right back on the beach which, as far as movies go, is a pretty... interesting premise.
Needless to say, Twitter's been having a field day with the film, using everything from Smash Mouth references to faux-philosophical ruminations to address our inevitable "march toward death." So while Old may have just become one of this weekend's highest grossing films, if you're too lazy to get to the theater, we have a sneaking suspicion that these memes will be all you really need.
Check out some of our favorites out, below.
