The Internet Can't Get Enough of These 'Old' Memes

Once upon a time, M. Night Shyamalan wowed the world with spooky, big-budget blockbusters like Signs and The Sixth Sense. However, since then his movies have become a running joke amongst critics and horror aficionados — and his newest offering is no exception.

In case you missed it, Shyamalan's latest film is called Old, which involves a family who discovers a secluded beach that, somewhat predictably, makes them age "one year every half-hour." And the kicker? In between all of the freaky, decomposing bodies and toddlers-turned-teenagers, anyone who tries to escape ends up right back on the beach which, as far as movies go, is a pretty... interesting premise.

Needless to say, Twitter's been having a field day with the film, using everything from Smash Mouth references to faux-philosophical ruminations to address our inevitable "march toward death." So while Old may have just become one of this weekend's highest grossing films, if you're too lazy to get to the theater, we have a sneaking suspicion that these memes will be all you really need.

Check out some of our favorites out, below.

That’s what I love about the beach that makes you old, man. I keep getting older and everyone else keeps getting older as well. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) July 25, 2021

Every beach is the beach that makes you old. You cannot stop the flow of time. We are all marching steadily toward death. — tara (@proletarat) July 25, 2021

Me on the old beach pic.twitter.com/P97KkXDElc — AJ (@ajdeluxe_) July 25, 2021

someBODY once told me

the beach was gonna old me — Rebecca Alter (@ralter) July 25, 2021

some of you need to go to that old beach so you can grow the fuck up — 🕳⚰️💨 (@hedlike_a_hole) July 25, 2021