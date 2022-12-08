Lucky Love Interrogates His 'Masculinity'

Lucky, who was born without his left arm, has made himself known as one of the boldest LGBTQ+ and disability advocates. "Masculinity" encapsulates his passions, feelings and gripes all in one beautiful package, as he challenges the stereotypical ideas of manhood, showing the beauty in the juxtaposition between masculine and feminine.
Below, watch the PAPER premiere of "Masculinity" by Lucky Love.
Photo courtesy of Lucky Love
