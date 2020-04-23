Loewe Has Us Longing for Our Next Tropical Destination

With most of us still under lockdown for the foreseeable future, the thought of traveling to a sunny paradise seems like faraway concept. Cocktails by the pool, dancing on the beach and dips in the ocean have never sounded more alluring in these times.

Until that becomes a reality again, we can take comfort in some of the breezy, colorful fashion out there that will lift our spirits and transport us to happier days ahead. Perhaps it's safe to say, then, that Loewe's new tropical collection with Paula's Ibiza has arrived at just the right moment to provide some welcome optimism.

"I know this is not exactly the ideal time to launch products, but this is a project all the craftspeople at Loewe have been lovingly working on for some time, giving life to objects that are exquisitely lively and optimistic — as craft always is," said the brand's creative director Jonathan Anderson. "This is a happy, undeniably escapist collection, conveyed through colorful and energetic images, and I thought it might cheer you up."

This is his latest collaboration with the famous Spanish boutique. (He refers to Ibiza as a deeply personal place to him as it's filled with memories of his childhood and adolescence.) Anderson utilized several kaleidoscopic prints from Paula's Ibiza's archives to create the collection as seen on maxi-dresses, bolero skirts and swimwear.

Among the standouts are a delightful offering of playful animal accessories such as dolphin charms, aquatic sea creature bags and elephant phone cases rendered in the aforementioned prints. There's also a new unisex fragrance (notes of warm ambergris and fresh coconut water) which captures the sense of escapism in a bottle.

In addition, the brand will be donating 40 euros for every product sold from the collection to educational projects for children affected by COVID-19 between April and August 2020.

See the complete Paula's Ibiza offering for yourself, available now at Loewe.com.