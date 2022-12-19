Lizzo is earning praise for her Saturday Night Live performance this weekend — especially a moment of thoughtful costume and set design that came together last minute.

While performing her song "Break Up Twice," Lizzo appeared wearing a white slip dress sitting on the edge of a bed against a melancholy blue background — a clear ode to the iconic "Blue Monday" by artist Annie Lee.

The painting is a famous self-portrait of Lee, who did not paint her face directly onto the portrait as she wanted other women to embody and relate to it. The artist passed away in 2017 at 79.

Fans were quick to point out the significance of the imagery, with one user writing on Twitter: "[Lizzo] is unapologetic about her place in the cultural zeitgeist. This hung in every Black household at the turn of the 21st century. It fully encapsulates our mood today. We are beyond tired."

On December 10, Lizzo was announced as a last-minute replacement for the scheduled musical guest The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, whose guitarist Nick Zinner is recovering from pneumonia. Elvis star Austin Butler hosted the episode, which was also notably the last for longtime cast member Cecily Strong.

Taking to social media, Lizzo thanked her social media team for pulling together the ensemble so quickly, writing, "You know me, you really get me💙 thank you to my creative team for helping me pull this vision off w less than a week to prepare!"

Lizzo's SNL performance also included her rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Someday at Christmas," which was released in November. Watch the full performance below.