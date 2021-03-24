The Lizzie McGuire reboot may be no more, but we're apparently still getting a new makeup collab inspired by the iconic early-aughts show.
On Monday, ColourPop Cosmetics revealed in a tweet that fans of the Disney Channel classic would be able to cop their new Lizzie McGuire collection this coming Friday.
A collab they called "simply fearless and certified cute," the offering include a lip scrub, four glosses, two powder blushes, a 12-pan eye shadow palette, and of course, a couple of body glitter gels.
On the heels of the announcement though, some expressed their disappointment when they realized "Lizzie McGuire" was trending "for something that doesn't involve a new show or movie." Even so, it appears as if most long-time fans were were thrilled by the announcement, with several writing that they were "obsessed" with nostalgic collection, which made them feel "immediately 8 years old again."
Check out what people are saying about ColourPop's announcement, below.
Photo courtesy of ColourPop
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web