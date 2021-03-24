The Lizzie McGuire reboot may be no more, but we're apparently still getting a new makeup collab inspired by the iconic early-aughts show.

On Monday, ColourPop Cosmetics revealed in a tweet that fans of the Disney Channel classic would be able to cop their new Lizzie McGuire collection this coming Friday.

A collab they called "simply fearless and certified cute," the offering include a lip scrub, four glosses, two powder blushes, a 12-pan eye shadow palette, and of course, a couple of body glitter gels.

✨Simply Fearless! and Certified Cute! ✨



⭐️ The Disney Lizzie McGuire Collection Launching 3/26 at 10 am pst on https://t.co/5C9dbszKrN!



💜 12 Pan Palette

💜 Lip Scrub

💜 4 Lip glosses

💜 2 Glitter Gels

💜 2 Pressed Powder Blushes#DisneyLizzieMcGuireandColourPop pic.twitter.com/xkoEhEy7Uk — ColourPop Cosmetics (@ColourPopCo) March 22, 2021

On the heels of the announcement though, some expressed their disappointment when they realized "Lizzie McGuire" was trending "for something that doesn't involve a new show or movie." Even so, it appears as if most long-time fans were were thrilled by the announcement, with several writing that they were "obsessed" with nostalgic collection, which made them feel "immediately 8 years old again."

Check out what people are saying about ColourPop's announcement, below.

The lipgloss..... i am immediately 8 years old again https://t.co/AlQy1WcHzw — dizaak❣️ (@brideofstrahd) March 22, 2021

Lizzie McGuire trending.

Me realizing it's for something that doesn't involve a new show or movie pic.twitter.com/RGwj21WkTg — Kat🌈 (@idkmeowmeow) March 22, 2021

Colourpop announcing a Lizzie McGuire makeup collection right after the stimulus checks hit all of our bank accounts pic.twitter.com/m6Sej780LU — Kay 🌙✨ (@kaylsmoon) March 22, 2021

the lizzie mcguire and colourpop makeup collab... i'm so obsessed 😭 pic.twitter.com/CYSjSumZ9q — lexi pro (@lexigg_) March 22, 2021

me: guess i’ll try and go to slee-



LIZZIE MCGUIRE COLOURPOP COLLAB? pic.twitter.com/z0TAtgr0cg — ｡✧* origamii fox *✧｡ (@origamiifox) March 22, 2021

Lizzie Mcguire is trending bc a makeup brand is releasing a line of products inspired by/in collaboration with the show.



Disney+ really fucked up by canceling the reboot. Fumbled the bag entirely. — ✨Corey✨ (@Bi_duffster1397) March 22, 2021