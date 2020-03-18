Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

Who? Oops! is a weekly Brooklyn drag variety show that happens every Wednesdays at The Rosemont. Hosted by the iconic West Dakota and Harajuku, tonight's show is a special "social distancing edition" of their notoriously fun live "shit show."

When? Very soon! The IG Live is set to start at 10 pm ET, and you can watch it via either @harajukubk or @iamwestdakota.

Why watch? Already out of things to watch? Need a little levity in these dark and uncertain times? Or even just an excuse to let loose in a bid to forget about the doom and gloom? Well, lucky for you, the queens behind this Brooklyn drag staple have come up with a self-isolation approved solution that'll supposedly involve a little "tea, shenanigans, [and] maybe even a drinking game." So prop up your phone, mix up a cocktail, and get your virtual tips ready via Venmo (@oopsgirls), because we're expecting this to be one wonky and wickedly fun show.