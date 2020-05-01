Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

Who? RuPaul's DragCon is going virtual, baby! The annual convention was canceled this year thanks to the pandemic for the first time in Drag Race history, but thanks to the magic of livestreaming, fans won't have to miss any of the wig snatching. All your favorite queens will be there (there being YouTube), holding performances, Q&As, giveaways, panels and more.

Aquaria, Alaska, Mariah Balenciaga, Mayhem Miller, Miz Cracker, The Vivienne, Honey Davenport, Jackie Cox and Nicky Doll are all on the roster, as well as celebrities like Tony Hale, Jake Shears and Rebecca Black.

When? Virtual DragCon kicks off tomorrow, May 2, at noon PT/ 3PM ET. The festivities will stream during the same window on Sunday, May 3. Tune in via Word of Wonder Presents' YouTube channel.

Why watch? 100% COVID-19-safe world-class drag performances from the comfort of your couch? Sorry, your fave's blurry Insta live could never.