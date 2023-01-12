Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly on Life Support After Cardiac Arrest

UPDATE 01/12/23: Lisa Marie Presley is reportedly on life support after going into full cardiac arrest earlier this morning. According to TMZ, sources say that she's in a medically induced coma and was given a temporary pacemaker.

Lisa Marie Presley, the singer who is best known as the only child of legendary musician Elvis Presley, has reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and is currently being hospitalized.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that officials responded to a call from Presley’s Calabasas home at approximately 10:40am. Paramedics immediately began working on her.

As first reported by TMZ, Presley allegedly regained a pulse at the scene before she was sent to the hospital. Presley's mother Priscilla has arrived at the hospital to check on her.

The news comes two days after she attended the Golden Globe Awards with her mother to celebrate Austin Butler's nomination (and eventual win) in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama category for his portrayal of her famous father in the 2022 film Elvis. Butler thanked Presley in his speech, telling her, "I love you."

She also recently celebrated what would have been her father’s 88th birthday at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. “It’s been a while. I missed you," she said to fans. "I keep saying you’re the only people that can bring me out of my house. I’m not kidding."​