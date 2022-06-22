Rapper Lil Tjay is currently recovering from emergency surgery after reportedly being shot in an incident near Edgewater, New Jersey.

According to a report from TMZ, local law enforcement reported that Lil Tjay underwent emergency surgery after he was involved in a shooting that allegedly took place at a local Chipotle and extended to another shooting at a gas station. An unnamed second victim was also mentioned by law enforcement officials but they declined to disclose further details to the public.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit and the Edgewater Police Department both put out statements in reference to the incident with the promise that "more details" would be shared with the public later on. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office then tweeted, “per initial investigation, [the shooting] does not appear to be random act and one victim upgraded from critical to stable condition. Other admitted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries in good condition.”

In a more detailed account of the events that took place, prosecutor Mark Musella said that police received a 911 call slightly after midnight and responded to a scene at the Promenade where they found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds and another at the nearby Exxon station with a single gunshot wound. According to authorities, the potential suspects involved currently remain at large and the motive remains unknown.

A beloved figure and rising talent in New York City's rap scene, news of Lil Tjay getting rushed to the hospital sparked an outpouring of love and support from fans and artists alike, including past collaborator French Montana who wished him a speedy recovery and stated that rappers have one of the more "dangerous" jobs out there.

Lil Tjay most recently dropped the official music video for his recent single "Goin Up" and his collab with Kaash Paige "24 Hrs" last month.